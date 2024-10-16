Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf waves to the missionaries following a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to the missionaries following a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

By Church News

PROVO, Utah — In fewer than a dozen words, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf offered a simple formula for training full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be successful in their efforts.

“Success means doing well those things over which you have control,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Tuesday night, Oct. 15, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Elder Uchtdorf’s message was delivered not only to the nearly 2,000 missionaries at the Provo MTC but via broadcast to missionaries at the Church’s other MTCs worldwide.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.