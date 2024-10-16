Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to the missionaries following a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — In fewer than a dozen words, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf offered a simple formula for training full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be successful in their efforts.

“Success means doing well those things over which you have control,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Tuesday night, Oct. 15, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Elder Uchtdorf’s message was delivered not only to the nearly 2,000 missionaries at the Provo MTC but via broadcast to missionaries at the Church’s other MTCs worldwide.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.