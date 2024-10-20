Shiller Joseph, left, and Krissy Miller make a heart with their hands while in the hospital. Miller met Joseph while hiking the Y in Provo, Utah, and donated her kidney to him in April 2024.

Krissy Miller doesn’t usually kneel in prayer before hiking the Y, but that day in September 2023, something compelled her to stop before going to the trail.

Kneeling in her living room, the Latter-day Saint from Provo, Utah, asked Heavenly Father to guide her in making a decision about becoming a kidney donor. The idea had been on Miller’s heart and mind for almost a year by then, but she felt uncertain about the health risks and about the possibility that her Type 1 diabetic husband, Chris, could need her kidney someday.

But that day, on the Hike the Y Trail — a steep, 2.2-mile round trip hike to Brigham Young University’s iconic mountainside block “Y” — Miller met a man named Shiller Joseph. He was on the kidney transplant waiting list, he told her. And he was glad to be living in Utah because the state’s waiting list is so much shorter than the list in Florida, his home state.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.