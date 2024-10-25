Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the Church History Symposium at BYU in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund both came to the Church History Symposium with small gold medals pinned to their clothing.

The historic medals, attached to a green ribbon, came from a Latter-day Saint youth jubilee in 1925.

At that time, there were more than 100,000 young women and young men in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the three-day jubilee, they danced, played sports and held a banner parade in the streets of Salt Lake City with the slogan: “We stand for an individual testimony of the divinity of Jesus Christ.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.