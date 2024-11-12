SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — More than 8,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints packed the Carlos Teo Cruz Boxing Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 10, to hear about a different kind of fight than usually happens within its walls.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught about winning “the fight against evil” and earning “the championship trophy for victory” as he addressed the thousands in the arena and the thousands more watching in chapels around the Dominican Republic’s capital city.

President Holland’s four-day ministry to the home of the Church’s Caribbean Area offices included Sunday’s multistake conference, local leadership trainings and training with area mission leaders. It was the first time he has traveled outside the United States since being set apart as the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles nearly one year ago on Nov. 16, 2023.

