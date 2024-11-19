Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Those who “willingly and wholeheartedly” take upon themselves the name of Jesus Christ will be blessed with greater power, stability and direction in their lives, promised Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Sunday evening, Nov. 17.

Thousands gathered in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, for the Apostle’s remarks. Elder Renlund was joined at the devotional by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, who also spoke.

To illustrate the blessings of “taking Christ’s name upon us,” Elder Renlund shared the example of an academic surgeon who found a role model in President Russell M. Nelson.

