Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson recently spoke with a woman who expressed admiration for President Johnson’s conviction about Church President Russell M. Nelson. The woman then asked President Johnson how she could gain her own testimony of prophets, seers and revelators.

“I said to my new friend and I say to all of you, experiment upon their words,” President Johnson recounted. “Desire to believe that this is Jesus Christ’s restored Church, because it has been organized just the way the Savior organized His church when He was here on earth, with 12 apostles.”

President Johnson testified of the Church’s divinely organized leadership structure during a young single adult devotional at Brigham Young University–Idaho on Friday, Nov. 15. The devotional was broadcast to meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout the North America Central Area, roughly including from Northwest Territories and Alberta to Ontario, western Oregon and southern Idaho to Wisconsin and Illinois, and south to Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.

