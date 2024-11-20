Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles looks at offered donation selections at the Hong Kong Giving Machines on Nov. 15, 2024, at the New Town Plaza in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Light the World Giving Machines have been placed in Hong Kong for the first time, with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participating in the Friday, Nov. 15, launch of the holiday initiative in one of the world’s largest financial and shopping centers.

Light the World Giving Machines will be in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents — including the first ones in Africa, ones returning to Europe, and more added in Asia, Down Under and across North and Central America.

The customized red vending machines allow people to choose something to give to someone else in need — in their own neighborhood or around the world — through local and international nonprofit organizations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs.

Hong Kong’s two Giving Machines are located in the New Town Plaza at Shatin.

