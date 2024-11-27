When President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke about the healing power of gratitude in November 2020, he issued an invitation for people to write down what they were thankful for.

“[T]urn social media into your own personal gratitude journal. Post every day about what you are grateful for, who you are grateful for and why you are grateful,” he said. “At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace.”

It is one thing to count blessings or think about things to be grateful for, but this practice of actually writing it down can be life changing.

