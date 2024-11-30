Reverend Dr. Ralph Clingan from Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church says a few words of encouragement to participants in the annual St. George CROP Hunger Walk Nov. 9, 2025.

Latter-day Saints helped carry out Utah’s most successful CROP Hunger Walk, held in St. George on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event raised $10,200 for those in need — the most ever collected in the city.

Starting as the Christian Rural Overseas Program in 1947, CROP began as a way for farmers to donate food and crops to those facing poverty. Since then, the program has grown throughout the United States.

In 1969, a thousand people in Bismarck, North Dakota, walked to raise $25,000 to help stop hunger, organizing similar hunger walks since then. Today, participants of the CROP Walk donate funds to those in need and/or walk 6 miles to advocate for basic necessities, the same distance many people in third-world countries walk every day to get food and water.

