Reverend Dr. Ralph Clingan from Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church says a few words of encouragement to participants in the annual St. George CROP Hunger Walk Nov. 9, 2025.
Reverend Dr. Ralph Clingan from Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church says a few words of encouragement to participants in the annual St. George CROP Hunger Walk Nov. 9, 2025. Dana E Smith
By Church News

Latter-day Saints helped carry out Utah’s most successful CROP Hunger Walk, held in St. George on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event raised $10,200 for those in need — the most ever collected in the city.

Starting as the Christian Rural Overseas Program in 1947, CROP began as a way for farmers to donate food and crops to those facing poverty. Since then, the program has grown throughout the United States.

In 1969, a thousand people in Bismarck, North Dakota, walked to raise $25,000 to help stop hunger, organizing similar hunger walks since then. Today, participants of the CROP Walk donate funds to those in need and/or walk 6 miles to advocate for basic necessities, the same distance many people in third-world countries walk every day to get food and water.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.