Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs Sister Elisabeth Beck, who will serve in the Texas Houston South Mission, after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — While riding the London, England, subway several years ago, President Camille N. Johnson noticed a voice over the loudspeaker whenever approaching a stop: “Mind the gap.” Along with that voice came to her a spiritual impression: “He minds the gap.”

“The Savior ‘minds the gap’ between my capacity and what He has called me to do,” she told training missionaries on Tuesday, Feb. 11. “I know He will do the same for you.”

Speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center, the Relief Society general president acknowledged the missionaries may see a gap between who they are now and the disciples of Christ they are working to become.

