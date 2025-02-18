When Cristina Ortega’s friends encouraged her to apply to Brigham Young University’s Master of Laws program, she laughed. “I joked that I would do it in 100 years — as soon as I saved enough money.”

Not that she didn’t want to attend. As a Latter-day Saint growing up in Colombia, attending BYU was a dream. But she was a single mom working full time as an attorney to provide for herself and her daughter. The idea of affording a prestigious program in the United States — where she would need to pay in dollars and not Colombian pesos — seemed impossible.

One of her best friends, however, scheduled her to take the English test she needed for the application, saying, “You have to apply, and God will take care of the rest.”

