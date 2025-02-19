The “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, available through both the FamilySearch website and app, allows individuals to see who at RootsTech 2025 they share common ancestors with. The feature is open through April 11, 2025.

With RootsTech 2025 approaching fast, the conference has announced a variety of updates, including the “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, a theme song and more.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family history conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.

The 2025 event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

