With RootsTech 2025 approaching fast, the conference has announced a variety of updates, including the “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, a theme song and more.
RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family history conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.
The 2025 event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.
