Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square before they perform for the “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

LIMA, Peru — For 82-year-old Elena Utrilla of Peru, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s first concert in her native country is a time for their far-flung family to gather.

Several of her eight children and their spouses were back in Lima for the performance Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Westin Lima Hotel and all were planning to be back for the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” (“Canciones de Esperanza”) performance in the National Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“It was time to bring the family together,” Utrilla said in Spanish of her children who are spread across the Americas and Europe.

Adassa sings with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, as part of the “Songs of Hope” world tour on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The concert Wednesday featured singers Adassa, whose parents are from Colombia and who was the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney’s “Encanto,” and Alex Melecio, who is from Mexico. His wife, Melodi, also attended, as did her mother, who is Peruvian.

