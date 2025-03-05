Sister Janice Hylton, 88, calls a patient to follow up on their application as she works as a medical screener for senior missionaries at the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission in the Triad Center on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Sister Janice Hylton remembers walking to the car with her late husband, Vivian “Bud” Hylton, and their young children the day they were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1970. It was a beautiful spring day in Atlanta, Georgia, and the flowers were blooming.

“One day, we’re going to serve a mission,” Bud Hylton told her. And they did.

Sister Hylton and her husband served four full-time senior missions together before he died in 2020. Now, as a single woman, Sister Hylton is serving her fifth full-time mission.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.