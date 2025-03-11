Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, far right, leads a panel discussion during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, California — International Women’s Day is a cause for celebration and a call to action, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson told diplomats, honorary consuls and other guests at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors’ Center on Monday, March 10.

President Johnson said the most impactful work of women continues to be done one by one as Jesus Christ did.

Thus her invitation to those in the audience was simple and personal — to think about the one person in their life that they could help.

