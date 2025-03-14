Leslie Walker directs a children’s choir from northern Utah during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. One of the songs the choir sang was "Gethsemane," which can be used for Easter worship.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have invited members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to celebrate and focus on the Easter season.

Three new Easter-specific hymns were released in the latest batch of new hymns. And several other new releases are also particularly suitable for Easter observance, said Sam Bostwick, who works on sacred music in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department

“Studying and teaching the gospel from the hymns can be so powerful because the poetry of the lyrics and the musical melody help the doctrinal truths get into our minds and hearts,” Bostwick said.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.