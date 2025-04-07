Liana Tan, portraying Mary Magdalene, and Gabriel LaDue, portraying Jesus Christ, film an Easter video for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called “Greater Love” in Goshen, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

GOSHEN, Utah — The love of God shown through His Son, Jesus Christ, is the main focus of a new Easter video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Short clips of Christ’s earthly ministry, Atonement and Resurrection are shown in the video and in shorter versions published on the Church’s YouTube and social media channels Monday, April 7.

The video is part of the Church’s focus during the Easter season on the phrase “greater love” from John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

