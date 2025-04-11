Members of the Norman YSA Ward take a photo after drawing chalk murals of Jesus Christ on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Members of the Norman YSA Ward in the Norman Oklahoma Stake recently drew chalk art pictures from the life of Jesus Christ on the campus of the University of Oklahoma to tell the good news of Easter.

The activity included an invitation for other college students and young single adults to attend Easter worship services.

Megan Doxey said the ward wanted to follow direction from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to make the Easter holiday a bigger and more focused event. So they have planned several activities where the community could get involved, including the sidewalk mural.

