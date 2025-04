The Browns stand with Elder Blake Robinson, Elder Zach Parker and Elder Preston Henrie on the day Josh Brown baptized Christina Brown and Ayden Brown in Kansas City, Missouri, in June 2018. Elder Henrie is Josh Brown's nephew from Utah who was serving in the Missouri Independence Mission permitted to attend the baptism.

Josh Brown, of the Oak Grove Ward, in the Liberty Missouri Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spent years away from Church activity.

“I was inactive from 1997 to 2018,” Brown said. “That entire time I knew the Church was true, but for whatever reason I just couldn’t come back.”

His journey back started when a friend invited his wife and children to come to a Primary presentation in sacrament meeting.

