BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025.

As poor newlyweds, Primary General President Susan B. Porter and her husband, the late Elder Bruce D. Porter, became the proud owners of an old red couch someone else had left for the garbage truck.

The two spent many “happy hours” on that old red couch, President Porter recalled, sharing their hopes and dreams and plans for the future.

“What are your hopes and dreams?” President Porter asked graduates of Brigham Young University–Hawaii during commencement exercises in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, April 18.

President Porter noted that graduates had most likely been asked what they want to be — teacher or computer scientist, doctor or entrepreneur.

“In our time together I’d like to consider the question, not of what are you going to be, but who are you going to become,” said President Porter.

