FaithU.S. & WorldThe West

Photo gallery: Ecumenical Procession of the Cross unites Utahns of all faiths

Interfaith celebration in Salt Lake City a Good Friday tradition

By Chuck Wing, Brice Tucker, Chris Miller

Utahns of several faiths and other community members took part in a traditional ecumenical procession of the cross on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.

The hallowed Procession of the Cross, a ceremony held in commemoration of Good Friday, took place on a chilly Friday downtown, as worshippers moved from the Cathedral of the Madeleine to the Cathedral at St. Mark’s.

As the traditional procession moves along, a representative asks:

“Who would carry the cross of Christ?”

View Comments

Each time, earnest volunteers raises their hands, glad to immerse themselves in the hallowed Procession of the Cross.

In Salt Lake City, members of several faiths have united for the Procession of the Cross every year on Good Friday since 1983. The procession is symbolic of the path Jesus Christ walked while carrying the cross at the time of his crucifixion.

Other events are held this weekend at the various congregations throughout Utah.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the somber images of the procession.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation