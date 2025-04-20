Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Before the dedication of the Paris France Temple in 2017, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, escorted a group of clergy through the temple.

While pausing to admire a painting of the risen Lord, the Renlunds were asked if they believed in the literal Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Their answer was an emphatic, “Yes, we absolutely do,” Elder Renlund said in an Easter message on Sunday, April 20.

Elder Renlund and his wife, Sister Renlund, spoke to an assembly of several hundred missionaries in a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. The devotional was also broadcast to the Church’s other 10 MTCs worldwide, with some viewing in real time and others watching on a tape-delayed basis.

Elder Renlund encouraged missionaries to be equally emphatic in teaching and testifying of the Savior’s Resurrection.

