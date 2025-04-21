Athletes, coaches, professional teams and leagues paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Monday.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died from a stroke that resulted in a coma and “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” as the Deseret News reported.

Following the pope’s death, Italian soccer league Serie A rescheduled Monday’s four matches for Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Here is how other athletes, coaches, teams and leagues reacted to Pope Francis’ death.

San Lorenzo

Pope Francis was a known supporter of the Argentinian soccer team San Lorenzo, per the BBC. The team shared a statement on X in his honor on Monday.

“Our hearts ache. Pope Francis has left this world, but he will never leave our hearts,” the club wrote, as translated by the BBC.

The statement continued, “An honorary member of our club, his passion for San Lorenzo always moved us especially, and unites us in a constant prayer for his soul. He celebrated every achievement with us with enormous generosity, receiving the delegations that visited him in the Vatican during his papacy.”

Formula 1

The Formula 1 X account shared a statement from its CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“I carry in my heart the touching memory of a gaze that transmitted peace; you could see from far away his extraordinary humanity and his spiritual strength. Pope Francis was an authentic example of dialogue, kindness and mercy. He leaves behind a profound legacy that will remain with us all forever. We will miss his smile, so true and deep,” the statement read.

Lionel Messi

Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi shared a photo of himself with Pope Francis on his Instagram story.

“Thank you for making the world a better place. We’ll miss you,” Messi wrote in Spanish under the photo.

New Orleans Saints

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints franchise shared its own tribute for Pope Francis.

“Our sincere prayers and thoughts on the passing of Pope Francis,” the team wrote on X.

The message was written alongside a photo of owner Gayle Benson handing Pope Francis a Saints jersey with “Papa Francesco” on the back.

The Saints and Pope Francis had a heartwarming and funny connection.

Last fall, the pope used the “#Saints” hashtag on X in several posts. The hashtag auto-populated the NFL team’s logo next to “Saints” in the pope’s posts, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Related Why NFL fans have a newfound love for Pope Francis

NFL fans had fun with the mix-up.

Even the Saints’ social media team cracked some related jokes.

John Calipari

Arkansas men’s head basketball coach John Calipari, a devout Catholic, paid tribute to the pope on X.

“I woke up to the news that Pope Francis had passed away at age 88 after fighting pneumonia for sometime. He was a Pope for social justice for the poor and many firsts. Lived a humble life right to the end and never forgot his roots. He will be missed by all of us Catholics around the world,” Calipari said on social media.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s president and board of directors shared a statement about the pope on the team’s website.

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to the entire Catholic community on the loss of a historic and universal figure. During his pontificate, characterised by the scale of his immense legacy, Pope Francis has represented an enormous spirit of solidarity and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people,” the statement said.

Related Celebrities pay tribute to Pope Francis

UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations’s social media account offered condolences in a statement from its president, Aleksander Čeferin.

“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope for all humanity in these times of war and hardship. A humanity that will now remain orphaned of that voice - tireless and powerful - that always rose in defence of the poor, the humble, and the vulnerable to call for respect, acceptance, and equality and to implore a peace that always seemed distant, yet ever more longed for by the heart of the world,“ Čeferin said.

He added, “I cannot forget, either, his enthusiasm for football—a passion nurtured since his youth, bearing witness to a joyful spirit and his ability to connect with people through warmth and a sense of shared humanity.”

Ivan Rakitić

Croatian soccer player Ivan Rakitić shared a photo on X of him shaking Pope Francis’ hand from when they met two years ago.

“Your humble heart, your bold compassion, humility and your deep care for the forgotten inspired the world and touched so many hearts. Rest in peace, Pope Francis,” Rakitić said.