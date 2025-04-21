In this image released by Vatican Media, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Tributes are flooding in from Hollywood stars and other celebrities for Pope Francis, who died on Monday at age 88.

Pope Francis was elected to the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. In March, Pope Francis returned to the Vatican after being hospitalized for more than five weeks.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell said in an announcement made Monday. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage.”

Here is how celebrities are reacting to Pope Francis’ death.

Whoopi Goldberg

“He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and (non) believer,” Goldberg, an actor and television personality, wrote in an Instagram tribute.

She continued, “He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope (Francis) with your love of humanity & laughter.”

Russell Crowe

“A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis,” Crowe, the “Gladiator” actor, wrote on X.

Eva Longoria

“Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis,” Longoria, the actor known for her role in “Desperate Housewives,” wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalized. Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered.”

Antonio Banderas

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas wrote, “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.”

Sarah Ferguson

“No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion,” Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, wrote on her Instagram story.

“Thank you for leading us with not just your words, but with your unwavering service to humanity.”

Katie Couric

“Rest in peace dear Pope Francis,” journalist Katie Couric wrote in her social media tribute to the pope.

Sylvester Stallone

“Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone wrote, “A wonderful, wonderful man! Rest in peace holy father!,” in an Instagram post.

Viola Davis

American actor and producer Viola Davis wrote, “Truly anointed” alongside a clip of Pope Francis in a post shared on Instagram.

Debi Mazar

TV Personality and actor Debi Mazar wrote, “Grazie Pappa Francesco🙏🏻 A life dedicated to the people. My Favorite Pope EVER. Selfless & Resilient,” in an Instagram post.

Adjoa Andoh

“Bridgerton” actor Adjoa Andoh wrote, “Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalized. What a loss,” in a social media tribute.

King Charles III

King Charles III wrote, “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” in a lengthy statement.

He continued, “His holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

Jonathan Roumie

“Requiescat in pace, dearest Pope Francis,” Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus on “The Chosen,” wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“His humility, his kindness and his gentleness were the marks of his pontificate for me; traits that I endeavor to embody in my own life, especially in my encounters with people.”

He continued, “Pope Francis’ model of Christ’s love towards humanity always felt like a direct invitation to ‘follow him’ along that path, that “narrow road” however challenging it could sometimes be in this existence; always knowing that in the end, it is worth everything."

Jimmy Fallon

“It was an honor meeting Pope Francis last summer. I’m glad I made you laugh,” comedian and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon wrote on X.

“Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio wrote, “Pope Francis was a transformational leader — not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism,” on Instagram.

He added, “Pope Francis was one of the most extraordinary spiritual leaders of our time. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace.”

Sandra Lee

“Pope Francis ... was such a wonderful man. I had the pleasure of meeting His Holiness three times on his trip to United States where he blessed me twice,” television chef and author Sandra Lee wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video.

“The world has lost such a beautiful light, but I know in my heart that he will shine bright from heaven. I’m so grateful for my time with him — forever changed.”

Patricia Heaton

“Everybody Loves Raymond” actor Patricia Heaton wrote, “It was such an honor and privilege to meet Pope Francis. His life’s work continuing Christ’s message of love, faith and unity has both propelled and inspired me,” on Instagram.