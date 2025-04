Members of the She Belongs soccer team take a picture together in Salt Lake City on Jan. 25, 2025.

A special soccer team in Utah has led to new friendships, growing confidence and new leadership skills among girls from different backgrounds.

The program is called She Belongs, and it integrates local and refugee girls through soccer.

Aroosa Khurram, a high school sophomore, is a player on the team who is originally from Pakistan.

“I’m so glad I found this because it’s really great meeting all these girls and making connections. I’ve had a lot of fun,” she said.

