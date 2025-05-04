Artist Paige Crosland Anderson talks about her piece, “Sacred Mending,” at “Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down,” the theme of the 13th International Art Competition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Paige Crosland Anderson has found inspiration for her artwork in the quilting patterns used by her grandmother.

She started using those patterns in her art before she became a mother. As she embraced her role of being a mother, Anderson said she found the patterns in her painting among the monotony of motherhood to be cathartic and helpful.

“I hope I’m a better mother,” she said as she pondered her own growth. “What I’ve found is that the cotidian, the monotonous, the relentless part of motherhood doesn’t change.”

