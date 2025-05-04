Paige Crosland Anderson has found inspiration for her artwork in the quilting patterns used by her grandmother.
She started using those patterns in her art before she became a mother. As she embraced her role of being a mother, Anderson said she found the patterns in her painting among the monotony of motherhood to be cathartic and helpful.
“I hope I’m a better mother,” she said as she pondered her own growth. “What I’ve found is that the cotidian, the monotonous, the relentless part of motherhood doesn’t change.”
