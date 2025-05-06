Elder Logan Castleton, a service missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sings in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Millions of people around the world have seen Elder Logan Castleton’s videos on social media. They’re a little different. Wearing a suit and tie, missionary name tag and oxygen tank, Elder Castleton “raps” about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In one video posted to TikTok, Elder Castleton sings on a hilltop, “when I cannot see, Jesus set me free.” The video has tens of thousands of views. And dozens of other similar videos have even more views and comments from people around the world. Some videos feature catchy gospel-centered lyrics, rapping about the Book of Mormon and dances to songs from the Children’s Songbook like, “Popcorn Popping.”

“It’s reached about 10 million people, 20 million views,” Elder Castleton said. “It’s just been remarkable.”

Even though that large reach is respectable for any artist on social media, Elder Castleton said the reason behind the videos is to serve God by using his personal gifts to bring people to Jesus Christ.

