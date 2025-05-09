Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to young adults during a worldwide devotional, broadcast live from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Speaking to a worldwide audience of young adults, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson recounted three of the Savior’s New Testament parables, all found in Matthew 25.

The first is the parable of the ten virgins (Matthew 25:1-13). The five wise virgins kept oil in their lamps and were ready when the bridegroom came, while the five foolish virgins didn‘t have enough oil and therefore weren‘t prepared for the bridegroom’s arrival.

The second is the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14-30). Two servants were profitable and made good use of their talents, while the third only buried his.

And the third parable describes the Good Shepherd’s sheep, who sit on His right side (Matthew 25:31-34).

All three parables, President Johnson said, teach how to prepare for Jesus Christ‘s Second Coming and how to be good stewards.

