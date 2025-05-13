Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, hugs Michelle D. Craig, who served as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2018-2023, at the annual Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society emeritus luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson had a “wow” moment at the end of filming the 2025 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional at the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois.

“I actually said the word ‘wow’ out loud,” President Johnson recalled during an annual emeritus luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, for current and former members of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies and general advisory councils.

During that moment in the filming, President Johnson had been speaking of the Prophet Joseph Smith. In 1842, women had gone to Joseph Smith and asked if they could sew shirts for the workers at the Nauvoo Temple.

Read the full story at thechurchnews.com.