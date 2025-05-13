Sister Kristin M. Yee hugs Michelle D. Craig at a luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, 2025.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, hugs Michelle D. Craig, who served as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2018-2023, at the annual Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society emeritus luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church News
By Church News

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson had a “wow” moment at the end of filming the 2025 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional at the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois.

“I actually said the word ‘wow’ out loud,” President Johnson recalled during an annual emeritus luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, for current and former members of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies and general advisory councils.

During that moment in the filming, President Johnson had been speaking of the Prophet Joseph Smith. In 1842, women had gone to Joseph Smith and asked if they could sew shirts for the workers at the Nauvoo Temple.

View Comments

Read the full story at thechurchnews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.