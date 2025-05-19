Elder Bracken works in the mobile prosthetic clinic in Samoa as reported by the Church's Pacific Newsroom on February 26, 2025.
Like the lame man at the pool of Bethesda (see John 5:1-9), Masae Tunavasa of Samoa spent years praying for the chance to walk again after losing her leg.

Thanks to a mobile prosthetics clinic led by senior missionaries Elder Matt Bracken and Sister Nylene Bracken, that prayer has finally been answered, as reported by the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

And the Brackens aren’t doing this alone. With the help of young missionaries and a nonmember physical therapist, dozens have been given the chance to walk again.

