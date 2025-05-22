Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shows a photo of the "Last Supper" mural by Leonardo Da Vinci, during a BYU–Hawaii devotional.
Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a BYU–Hawaii devotional in the David O. McKay Auditorium in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii
On a recent assignment to Milan, Italy, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, viewed Leonardo da Vinci’s masterful mural of the “Last Supper” painted on a wall in the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie.

While many artists have portrayed the sacred scene of Jesus Christ with His apostles, Sister Browning said she was captivated by da Vinci’s version. “It felt almost alive and, whether intentional or not, captured a certain declaration of faith that moved me,” Sister Browning related during a devotional address at Brigham Young University–Hawaii on Tuesday, May 20.

Since her time in Milan, Sister Browning said she has “carried some questions home with me,” such as: “How can our life’s masterpiece be as intentional and as purposeful as da Vinci’s brushstrokes? How do we discover the divine gifts we’ve been given, and how do we use them to create a life centered on Jesus Christ?”

