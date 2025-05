In a video on Nov. 20, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson invited people everywhere, regardless of faith and circumstance, to share their gratitude on social media with the hashtag #GiveThanks.

Social media opens — another reel, another post, another scroll. Is it a distraction or a divine tool?

Joseph Kerry, chair of the Communication Department and associate dean of Vocational and Technical Studies at Ensign College, recently joined the Church News podcast to discuss social media.

Kerry explained that when used effectively, social media can build one up and bring powers from heaven, not minimize them.

Read this full story at TheChurchNews.com.