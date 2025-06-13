Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles as he leaves with his wife, Sister Katherine Jacob Christofferson, after speaking at the annual Religious Educators Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a modern Apostle, said he is moved more and more by the words of his “brother Paul,” the ancient apostle, to the elders in Ephesus.

“Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he purchased with his own blood.

“For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock” (Acts 20:28-30).

Speaking to the thousands of religious educators throughout The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Christofferson emphasized that the students for which they are “overseers” are “infinitely precious, purchased with the Savior’s own blood.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.