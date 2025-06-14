Terry Fiet, center, receives the Senior Volunteer Service Award from Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, and others in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 25, 2025.

Terry Fiet’s interest in volunteering began at a young age, inspired by what she calls her parents’ “joy in serving.”

“They were always there for friends and neighbors whatever the need might be,” said Fiet, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We were taught in our home to follow Jesus Christ and learned early of His example and teaching about serving others in His name.”

Fiet received the 2024 Senior Volunteer Service Award from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year. She was among 12 volunteers honored at the 29th Annual Governor’s Service Awards event on Wednesday, April 23.

