The Antofagasta Chile Temple is pictured with the Pacific Ocean nearby on Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Our beloved Father in Heaven, in the holy name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, we Thy Saints are assembled today to dedicate the Antofagasta temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son. Our hearts are full of gratitude for this Thy holy house, and this historic day of its dedication in this beautiful part of Thy vineyard.

We express gratitude for the Restoration of the gospel in this dispensation, for the Prophet Joseph Smith who stands at its head, even continuing through our modern-day prophet, our dear President Russell M. Nelson. We love, honor and sustain him and pray for his continued health and vitality.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

