Attendees of the New England women's conference assemble homeless kits — drawstring bag filled with water bottles, socks, personal hygiene items, feminine products, sunscreen, rain ponchos, bowls and utensils — May 31, 2025. They 700 assembled kits were donated to HOPE for NH Recovery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

After two years of planning and praying, Valerie Earnshaw watched as nearly 600 Relief Society members gathered in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 31 to find belonging at a women’s conference with the theme “Joy in Christ.”

Earnshaw, who is the Concord New Hampshire Stake Relief Society president, and other stake Relief Society presidents in New England were searching for a way to help women feel connected to the global Relief Society, which has nearly 8 million members worldwide, when someone suggested holding a women’s conference.

“We wanted people to feel connected to the larger group of Relief Society and the joy and power that comes from truly being a disciple of Christ,” said Earnshaw.

