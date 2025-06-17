After two years of planning and praying, Valerie Earnshaw watched as nearly 600 Relief Society members gathered in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 31 to find belonging at a women’s conference with the theme “Joy in Christ.”
Earnshaw, who is the Concord New Hampshire Stake Relief Society president, and other stake Relief Society presidents in New England were searching for a way to help women feel connected to the global Relief Society, which has nearly 8 million members worldwide, when someone suggested holding a women’s conference.
“We wanted people to feel connected to the larger group of Relief Society and the joy and power that comes from truly being a disciple of Christ,” said Earnshaw.
