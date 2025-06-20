Brady Tanner of the Topeka Kansas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has made a name for himself in the world of sports.
On June 7, Tanner, who is one-quarter Cherokee, was inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame, headquartered in Red Lake, Minnesota.
Tanner was recognized for his accomplishments in powerlifting, a sport that involves lifting heavy weights in the squat, bench press and deadlift events. It wasn’t his first hall of fame induction.
