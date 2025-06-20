On June 7, 2025, Brady Tanner is inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from the founders of the NAIAHF, Dan and Susan Ninham.

Brady Tanner of the Topeka Kansas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has made a name for himself in the world of sports.

On June 7, Tanner, who is one-quarter Cherokee, was inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletic Hall of Fame, headquartered in Red Lake, Minnesota.

Tanner was recognized for his accomplishments in powerlifting, a sport that involves lifting heavy weights in the squat, bench press and deadlift events. It wasn’t his first hall of fame induction.

Read this full story at TheChurchNews.com.