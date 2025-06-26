Rubén Morresi stands in the Tierra del Fuego Argentina Stake Center in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
USHUAIA, Argentina — In 1988, Rubén Morresi moved to Ushuaia — a city known as “the end of the world” in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina — and he became part of a small branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Between 15 and 20 people met in a rented house in Rio Grande, about 75 miles (120 km) away through mountain roads.

The main challenges were due to the climate — it was very cold, Morresi told the Church News in a recent interview in Ushuaia.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

