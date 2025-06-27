Tom Holmoe, retiring BYU athletic director, shares how a young granddaughter thought his retirement is a graduation, and what he’s learned at BYU, in the Church News video "Graduation."

Tom Holmoe has a 6-year-old granddaughter who missed school to attend an event announcing his retirement as BYU’s athletic director in February.

The next day at school, her mother overheard a conversation between the granddaughter and another little girl, who asked where the granddaughter was the previous day. The granddaughter replied, “Oh, I was at my papa’s graduation.”

“I think graduation is like a commencement,” Holmoe said in the Church News video “Graduation.” “As people we are constantly going through commencements — beginnings in our lives. There are so many cycles that we go through, and then there’s new adventures that we go through. And I can see and I can really feel through the Spirit that this was the right time.”

