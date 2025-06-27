Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, the senior rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel, offers a keynote address at the fifth annual Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, held in Dublin, Ireland, on June 25, 2025.

On a night in 2014, as the Islamic State group reigned terror in Iraq, more than 13,000 Christian families were forced to leave their homes, fleeing north to the Kurdistan region.

“We transformed churches into shelters. We continued to teach our children, even in tents. We prayed in open fields,” recalled Archbishop Bashar Warda, the archbishop of Erbil, Iraq. “We served others because our faith teaches us that love is stronger than fear.”

Archbishop Warda offered a keynote address at the fifth annual Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, held in Dublin, Ireland, this week.

Speaking not just as a religious leader but also as a witness who “has seen suffering, perseverance and the quiet strength of faith in the face of danger,” the archbishop shared his message via technology because current instability and war in the Middle East made his travel from Iraq to Ireland impossible.

Religious liberty, he taught, “is a fundamental human right grounded in the God-given dignity of all people.”

Archbishop Bashar Warda, the archbishop of Erbil, Iraq, shares a keynote address that was prerecorded and broadcast during the fifth annual Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Dublin, Ireland, on June 24, 2025. | Casey Patrick, courtesy Notre Dame Law School

Addressing the conference themes — political authority, civil society and religious freedom — Archbishop Warda said religious liberty is not only a political and legal topic. “It is about people — people like my community who have lived in Iraq for nearly 2,000 years. People who have endured war, persecution and exile, yet who still believe in a future of peace and cooperation.”

Governments, he said, are called to safeguard this right. “When political power detaches from conscience, it turns into domination. But when it follows conscience, it leads to peace and justice,” he said.

The Catholic Church teaches that authority should always serve the human person and protect the freedom to believe rather than impose belief, he said.

Differences in belief do not destroy human unity, he continued. “A strong civil society is built on trust, shared values and collaboration for the common good. Faith communities, including churches, are not outsiders but essential contributors to this shared life.”

Religious freedom includes the public expression and practice of faith, not just private belief, he said.

“A civil state that respects religious freedom strengthens all faiths, protects pluralism and fosters peace. We never want to be passive survivors but active builders of peace, justice and education.”

In Iraq, people turned to the Catholic Church for help and hope. They built new churches to support the internally displaced people who had settled in the Erbil suburb of Ankawa — which now, he said, is the largest Christian enclave in the Middle East.

The Catholic University in Erbil, which welcomes students of all backgrounds, “proves that learning and living together as different religions is possible,” he said.

The university officials invited Muslim scholars to work with them to draft laws that concern Christians — laws for personal status and for church property. Their participation, he said, showed that mutual respect is possible, even in deep matters of belief.

“We are called not just to live beside each other but to live with each other — with mutual respect, shared goals and deep friendship,” he said. “True communion does not mean we all think or believe the same. It means we recognize that our differences are not threats, they are opportunities to learn, to love and to grow. Faith does not lead me to hate others. It calls me to love them.”

Archbishop Warda said what Christians have endured in Iraq in not an isolated case — but part of a wider global reality. This global context “invites us to step out of isolation. It calls us to stand in solidarity with all who suffer.”

‘Fortnight for Freedom’

The summit was held at a time when those fighting to protect religious freedom in the United States have enjoyed a string of recent successes in the courts of law, said Dean G. Marcus Cole of the Notre Dame Law School, while offering opening remarks in Dublin. But “the real challenges are before us in the court of public opinion,” he emphasized.

“The cause of religious freedom is at an important inflection point,” he said. “In many ways, the fight for religious freedom resembles other fights for freedom.”

Held during the “Fortnight for Freedom” — the time between Juneteenth, the nation’s newest holiday, and Independence Day, the nation’s oldest holiday — the summit convened scholars, faith leaders, policymakers and legal professionals “to discuss and explore the issues and challenges surrounding religious freedom around the world.”

Dean G. Marcus Cole, dean of the Notre Dame Law School, speaks June 24, 2025, at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Dublin, Ireland. | Casey Patrick, courtesy Notre Dame Law School

Speaking of the significance of the “Fortnight for Freedom,” Cole explained that Americans are not really celebrating those two weeks.

“We are actually celebrating the end of the other 50 weeks — that long stretch of darkness between the articulation of the promise of America and the Declaration of Independence and the moment we began to fulfill that promise.”

Today, in the fight for religious freedom, “we find ourselves in a similar fortnight,” he said.

Courts of law are limited in their reach, he said. “The theme of this summit is political authority, civil society and religious freedom, in recognition of the fact that we need more than legal institutions to make religious freedom a reality in the United States and around the world.”

Panelists during the summit addressed suppression of religion and religious expression, religious education, and combating religious oppression and persecution.

During the summit, Notre Dame recognized and honored Michael McConnell — a professor of constitutional law at Stanford Law School and a former circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals — with the 2025 Notre Dame Prize for Religious Liberty for his lifelong commitment and contribution to the cause of religious freedom. Russell Hittinger of The Catholic University of America received the 2025 Religious Liberty Scholarship Award for accomplishments in law and religion and for contributions to understanding how law protects freedom of religion or belief.

Michael McConnell — a professor of constitutional law at Stanford Law School and a former circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals — accepts the 2025 Notre Dame Prize for Religious Liberty for his lifelong commitment and contribution to the cause of religious freedom on June 25, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. | Casey Patrick

Cole said in Chapter 5 of his letter to the Galatians, “Saint Paul implores those of us who are set free by the blood of Christ not to indulge ourselves, but rather to use our freedom in the service of others — humbly and in love.”

Those who enjoy religious freedom have an obligation “to serve others by fighting for theirs,” he said.

A pluralistic nation

Also offering a keynote address, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik — the senior rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel, the oldest Jewish congregation in America, established in 1654 — said the joining of the Bible and religious liberty have inspired brave figures around the world. He shared a moment from the earliest stirrings of the American Revolution.

During a time of tension with the British Empire, the First Continental Congress convened in September 1774, he said. “One delegate, Thomas Cushing of Massachusetts, proposed that those attending begin with prayer.”

John Adams reported to his wife that this proposal was opposed by John Jay of New York because “we were so divided in religious sentiments, some Episcopalians, some Quakers, some Anabaptists, some Presbyterians and some Congregationalists, so that we could not join in the same act of worship.”

Yet, according to John Adams, “at that moment Samuel Adams stood and said ‘he was no bigot and would hear a prayer from any gentleman of piety and virtue, who was also a friend to his country,’” Rabbi Soloveichik detailed.

An Episcopal clergyman, the Rev. Jacob Duché, was invited to lead a prayer, and began by reading Psalm 35: “Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me. Fight against them that fight against me. Say unto my soul, I am thy salvation.”

Rabbi Soloveichik said that John Adams wrote that evening to his wife, “I never saw a greater effect on an audience. It seemed as if heaven had ordained that Psalm to be read that day.”

Quoting historian Michael Myerson, Rabbi Soloveichik said the fundamental paradox of America’s history of religion is that while the individual states began as narrowly focused, religiously homogeneous communities, the United States was born a pluralistic nation made up of multiple religious groups. “The religious diversity of the country, combined with the powerful direction of the early national leaders, permitted the creation of a distinctly American concept of religious freedom,” said Rabbi Soloveichik.

Thus, he said, it’s right to know the religious differences that were extant at the Continental Congress “because America was born in religious difference and in the belief that these differences should not be denied, but rather cherished.”

Scholars, faith leaders, policymakers and legal professionals of numerous faith traditions — including many Latter-day Saints — gathered June 22 through June 25, 2025, In Dublin, Ireland, for the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit. | Casey Patrick, courtesy Notre Dame

The Psalms, Rabbi Soloveichik said, have great meaning in an ancient age “where the state normally reigns supreme and where the Monarch was worshiped as a God.”

King David, himself, “assured his subjects through these Psalms that there was something, someone higher than himself, to whom he owed everything, and to whom even the most powerful of rulers be called to account.”

What these Psalms proclaim, in other words, “is that God is above the king. God is above the state. God is the true judge,” said Rabbi Soloveichik. “It is this notion that lies at the heart of American liberty.”

Indeed, it was a psalm that inspired the Continental Congress, he said.

Next year, he said, America will mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of the nation. “And for us, that is an opportunity, as academics or clergy or public figures, to teach and speak about the founding principles of our country. But it is also, I think, an opportunity … to teach about the role that faith and scripture had in forming the uniquely American notion of liberty, so that we can rediscover the foundation of the American identity.”