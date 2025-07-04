President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in the Rotunda at the University of Virginia on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Joseph Smith, the founding President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, valued religious freedom so deeply that he included it among the faith’s 13 core beliefs, known today as the Articles of Faith.

The Church’s 11th article of faith states, “We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.”

The Prophet Joseph Smith spoke about religious liberty on several occasions. In more recent decades, Church leaders have continued to champion the fundamental human right to religious freedom.

