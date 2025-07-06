Bentley Watson raises his right arm in the air showing the "gymnastics salute," as he receives a medal at the 2025 national championships in Salt Lake City, Utah in May 2025.

Bentley Watson was swinging around the high bar, practicing for national gymnastics competitions set for five days later. While his body kept spinning, his left arm stopped cold. Snap.

In what is called “grip lock,” Bentley’s arm stayed stationary while the rest of his body continued rotating, resulting in the 13-year-old from Canton, Georgia, breaking both bones in his left arm and additional bones in his wrist.

A grip lock injury is often career-ending, but for Bentley, it sparked a change that has made him better than ever before.

