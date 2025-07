The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the first time since 2022, an Apostle will dedicate the site of a house of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Tampa Florida Temple will be held Aug. 23, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.

Information about the upcoming groundbreaking was published in a news release on Monday, July 7, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

