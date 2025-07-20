Elder William Hahn and his wife, Sister Alma Hahn, push a handcart as the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts “A Pioneer Fair” in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

In the plaza between the Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, the Utah Old Time Fiddlers and Country Music Association made way for two women at the front of their little stage. One woman sang “Come, Come, Ye Saints” while the other harmonized on her harmonica in the shade of a canopy.

Their music rang out around the 2025 Pioneer Fair booths set up all around the museum — filled with activities and exhibits that helped participants understand what life was like for their ancestors.

Tiffany Bowles, an educator at the Church History Museum, called the July 19 event “the most important part of the museum’s summer” as the workers helped provide this enriching experience in celebrating the pioneers.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.