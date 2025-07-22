Women attend the Yigo Guam Temple in November 2024 as part of a YSA conference for Micronesia held on the island of Guam.

During the March 2025 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, the Relief Society general presidency testified of the strength and power that comes from making temple covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said it is a blessing to be covenant women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Sisters, it is a glorious time,” she said. “And we collectively bear testimony that we are engaged in the work of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We know He lives. We know He loves us. We know that He desires for us to have a covenant relationship with Him.”

