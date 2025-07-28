Elder Jason Jensen, Area Seventy, speaks at an open house at the original meetinghouse for the hearing impaired in Ogden on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
OGDEN, Utah — For more than a century, the Ogden Valley Deaf Branch building has stood as a sacred home for deaf members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Sunday, July 27, Latter-day Saints and friends gathered one more time in the restored 1917 meetinghouse — many with tears in their eyes and hands raised in love and testimony.

The historic building, the first Latter-day Saint chapel — and one of the first buildings in the United States — designed specifically for deaf individuals, was recently renovated for a new purpose.

