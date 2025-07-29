Primary children and their families from the Alliance Texas Stake make Christmas ornaments to donate for organizations they found on JustServe.org for a Primary service activity in Trophy Club, Texas, April 12, 2025.

Children of all ages in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to participate in an annual Primary service activity.

This activity has four important purposes: plan, invite, serve, and counsel, explained members of the Primary general advisory council in a recent Primary Worldwide social media post.

Under the direction of the local Primary presidency, the Valiant classes plan this activity by prayerfully considering what service they can perform. Some ideas are at JustServe.org/Primary.

