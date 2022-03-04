Torrid shooting from Toolson, teammates, helps BYU tie school record with 17 3-pointers in win over Pepperdine
Utah Valley transfer was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc, and the Cougars were 17 of 28 in 107-80 win over the Waves at the Marriott Center.
