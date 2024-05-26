With schools letting out for the summer, the amount of time your kids will spend at home — and the amount of mess they will create — will vastly increase. Getting them involved with spring cleaning might bore them, but it will also prove educational and take care of that growing mess.

Here are some ways you can speed up spring cleaning by getting the kids involved.

Elementary school and younger

Younger children are better suited for simpler tasks that they can manage with ease, enthusiasm and hopefully not too much supervision. However, parents should always exercise caution when letting kids handle tasks that could potentially harm them, someone else or the house itself.

Cleaning the baseboards, doors and walls: Give your child a damp cloth or a gentle cleanser to wipe down these areas. This is a straightforward task targeted at areas not too high for your kids to reach. Plus, it will keep the house looking fresh and teach your child to pay attention to the details of the home.

Taking care of pets: Odds are your little ones love spending time with the family pet. Assigning them to feed, brush or supervise the puppy, cat or fish channels that love educationally while also helping the pet out.

Weeding the garden: Weeding is a manageable task that not only gets your kids outdoors, but also helps them understand the basics of gardening, plant care and, of course, the patience that comes with managing living things!

Watering plants: Similarly, help your child understand the time and patience necessary to nurture living things. Give your child a small watering can and explain how much water each needs.

Middle school and up

Kids in middle school and older can handle more complex tasks that contribute significantly to household cleanliness. Here are some chores that suit their age and capabilities.