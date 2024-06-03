Elisa Brazall plays in the water with a group of kids in American Fork Canyon on Tuesday, June 23, 2015. If you’re a parent, the truth is you’ll never have another summer with your kids at this specific age.

I often hear moms express dread and anxiety leading up to summer. The fact is, this wide-open season can feel long and hard for many parents.

The combination of more time with kids at home and less built-in structure can lead to more messes around the house, parents nagging kids to do their jobs, siblings fighting, parents yelling to get off screens, and more.

While these challenges are real, there are also benefits to summertime — later nights without the stress of waking up early for school, more time for creative play and spontaneity, opportunities for developing new skills, and more family time together.

Years ago, my husband took the older kids on a backpacking trip for the week, leaving me home alone with our younger son. Although initially looking forward to some time with him, within an hour, my feelings turned to dread as I encountered power struggles and meltdowns. I realized our little guy had developed some unhealthy behaviors that had gone under the radar. It was going to be a rough week.

As soon as I could, I slipped into my room to regroup — kneeling to plead for some relief: “How can I survive this week? Please … help me!”

An answer unexpectedly came to my mind. Think of this week as a gift — an opportunity to focus on helping him change. I realized that, at least in part, my son’s behavior had gotten out of hand because of our overly busy schedule, which mostly focused on the older kids. This represented a perfect chance to slow down and prioritize him for a few days.

This shift made all the difference — opening my mind to how the week could be transformative and fun. Ideas began to flow.

I remembered learning in a child development class that charts can be helpful teaching tools for children if they can remind parents to continually teach and give positive attention to desired behaviors. Parental praise is what children really crave — not prizes.

And sure enough, when I created a simple chart to motivate him along with some genuine praise, his behavior improved. He wanted to please me again and again. And he loved filling out his chart with Xs. Within a short time, he was becoming a better version of himself — more willing to help, and much more happy overall.

I saw more growth and positive change in him that week than I could have imagined. We also played hard. We made a list of all the fun things we were going to do, and got to every single one.

As parents zoom out the family calendar to look at years instead of months, they will find that these few short years with children will go by quickly. That old cliche, “they grow up fast,” rapidly becomes reality.

And if you’re a parent, the truth is you’ll never have another summer with your kids at this specific age. They move through stages quickly. And someday, you might find yourself wishing you could go back and relive these summer days when they are home.

So view this summer as a gift, an opportunity for some unique time with your kids. Rather than just surviving the summer, make it into an unforgettable season that you’ll look back on with gratitude.

“You do not find a happy life,” Camilla Eyring Kimball once said. “You make it.”

Consider first what your family needs most this summer, and what each child needs: a much slower tempo with less structure? Or more structure and activities to fill up their day? Do they need to learn how to work harder with chores or outside projects — or to serve other people around them? Do they need more time to bond with siblings? And what opportunities could you give them to learn social and relational skills with friends?

On a development level, do your children need help improving in a certain area, or in overcoming unwanted behaviors? Could they benefit from you reinforcing their positive behavior more often? Are there certain skills you’d like to help them develop?

In doing homeschool one year, I learned the value of parents asking this simple question: “If I had no limits, what would I want my kids to learn and experience this year?” This opened my mind to the endless possibilities outside of core academic areas. I got excited about helping them develop more skills such as baking, art and meaningful scripture study.

Have you heard the saying that children spell “love” t-i-m-e? Working parents can devote quality time to their children each day. And parents who have more time with their kids still need to be intentional, since it’s easy for any of us to be too busy or “checked out” on our phones.

Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, @10minutestogether, shares the proven benefits from parents spending even just a few minutes of fully present connection time with each child — something that leads to increased “secure attachments, emotional intelligence, academic achievement, social development, self-esteem, general happiness and well-being.”

Look for daily opportunities to do an activity together with each child. Read a picture book. Play a game. Paint your daughter’s nails. Rebound some baskets or play catch with your son. Take your teen for a drive and a treat. After all, the laundry and dishes really can wait.

And remember, everything you do with your child is a chance to get closer. Every single thing. Finding him a Band-Aid. Helping her clean her room. Making him a sandwich. Doing her hair. Helping them work out a disagreement.

With technology in the hands and faces of more and more children, we need deliberate time in our families each day for face-to-face interactions. More eye contact, smiles, conversations, laughter, physical affection and shared activities.

Be careful not to rush this precious time — whether that’s mealtimes or gathering for prayer and reading together. Casual talk and laughter together depends on real time and space.

In “The Intentional Family,” well-respected marriage and family therapist William Doherty argued that in our busy day and age, families need to be more intentional about creating connecting rituals, or repeated activities that bring the family members together.

In your own intentional summer planning, are there certain things you can do regularly to connect as a family?

As Latter-day Saints, we’ve been encouraged to prioritize “wholesome recreational activities” — counsel that seems more needed today in our busy, media-saturated world. If you haven’t made a summer “bucket list,” try sitting down as a family and letting each person chime in. Remember that some of the best activities are free: a water balloon fight, family bike ride or a hike to a waterfall.

With a summer bucket list hanging in a prominent place, your kids will be more motivated to help you prioritize time together. Better yet, get the activities on your family calendar to ensure that they happen.

And last, but certainly not least — take time to adore your kids each day. Notice what you love about them, and tell them often. Get pictures and video to capture the moments — even of your teens who awkwardly avoid the camera. They will grow up too, and you’ll be grateful for the memories.

I decided to surprise my family with an “end of summer” slideshow — our version of a digital scrapbook put to music and uploaded for easy viewing. This kind of a spontaneous reminder of our experiences together helps our kids feel a greater sense of belonging, unity, love and friendship. And knowing I’m doing this has already helped me keep an eye out to capture daily memories that I would have otherwise missed.

This is my way of being intentional this summer with my kids. But if you’ve got children in your home, you’ll have your own intuition about what they will most need. How will you maximize your summer 2024? Whatever that looks like, rally your courage and take heart. Instead of groans and deep breaths, slap a summer smile on your face — and get ready to make some memories.

Jen Yorgason Thatcher, M.S. in marriage, family, human development, is an adjunct faculty member in the BYU Department of Religious Education, teaching “The Eternal Family.” She also writes @smallsimpletruths. She and her husband, Paul, live in Utah with their five children.